Dave Chappelle: ‘We’re being policed by an alien force’

This week, Dave Chappelle surprised the other residents of his small town Ohio home when he showed up for a city council meeting on police violence.

The comedian arrived in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and said that while he had encounters with police who had “protected my own well-being” and had grown up knowing the names of the local police.

“Now we’re being policed by what feels like an alien force,” he noted.

In particular, he pointed to a “huge gaffe” when police had deployed Tasers on a crowd at a party.

“I would beseech the council to look deeply and to look hard because this is a golden opportunity. Literally you could kill the game,” he said. “In this Trump era, there’s an opportunity to show everybody that local politics reigns supreme. We can make our corner of the world outstanding.”

