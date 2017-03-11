Georgia student allegedly said he wanted to ‘exterminate all n****s

An investigation has been launched at North Cobb High School in Georgia after a student allegedly made racist remarks that were captured on video and posted to social media.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the comments were originally posted to Snapchat, but a parent posted the video to Facebook. In it, a student allegedly talked about a desire to bring back slavery, expressing not only an admiration for the person who assassinated Abraham Lincoln but also a desire to “exterminating all n*****s.”

While the Cobb County School District has not commented on whether the student in question was punished, the parent who posted the video said that the student was suspended for three days because of the comments.

The administration for North Cobb High School also sent out a letter condemning the student’s remarks.

“The North Cobb High School administration and staff does not condone this type of profane and bigoted behavior in our school,” the letter said. “The message was deplorable and we denounce everything about it. We take this matter very seriously and we are addressing it in accordance with Cobb County School District policies and procedures.

“We will use this as an opportunity to remind ourselves why we are here and that we, as a school community, stand for respect and inclusion. This must be a place where all are free to learn in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Source:: The Grio

