Ex-NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart has won a $3 million judgement against YouTube sensation Andrew Caldwell, who has repeatedly claimed that the two had a gay relationship.

In November, Stewart was awarded a default judgement after Caldwell failed to go to court. Then, on Friday, Stewart was awarded $1.5 million in general damages and then $1.5 million in punitive damages, though it’s less than he had hoped for, since he had sued for $4.5 million for loss of earnings and emotional distress as well as damage to his image.

— Kordell Stewart threatens to sue Porsha Williams after nude video leaks —

Stewart claimed that Caldwell’s claims that they had a relationship while Stewart was married to Porsha Williams, of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, were made in order to damage his marriage. What’s more, he claimed that his son, Syre, had been bullied because of the allegations made by Caldwell.

Stewart insisted in court documents that “at all times during his life, Mr. Stewart has been, and is, a heterosexual male.”

While Caldwell has since offered a retraction and public apology for his statements, he has at other times defended himself, with a statement saying, “should he be properly served by a court with jurisdiction, he welcomes the opportunity to detail, under oath, his sexual encounter with Mr. Stewart.”

Source:: The Grio

