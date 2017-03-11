On Friday, Muhammad Ali’s son, Muhammad Ali Jr., was detained by TSA officials. This was the second time that Ali has been detained in a month, and he believes that it happened because he is Muslim.

According to Ali’s attorney, Chris Mancini, Ali was detained for 20 minutes by TSA officials who wanted to check his ID and passport before he was allowed to board a flight home to Florida. Ali had been traveling with his mother on a trip to Washington to speak about a different experience with TSA officials in which he was detained for more than two hours in a Florida airport.

— Reports: Muhammad Ali was monitored by the FBI over Muslim ties —

Ali and his mother spoke to Congress about the need to put an end to racial profiling, specifically drawing from his recent experience with the TSA as an example of profiling in action. “If it isn’t a Muslim ban, why did they ask about my religion?” he asked, referencing the fact that when he was detained, he was asked about his religion and also asked about where he received his name.

No Republicans attended the forum in which Ali and his mother spoke. The forum itself was highly critical of the immigration policies that President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress has put forward.

Source:: The Grio

