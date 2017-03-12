ABC’s first black ‘Bachelorette’ feels pressured to pick a black man

Rachel Lindsay is ABC’s first black ‘Bachelorette,’ and with that historic role, she definitely feels the pressure.

“To be the first African-American woman is a beautiful thing,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m honored and humbled to be the one chosen. Because that’s how I feel: like I was chosen to be in this role.”

During the taping of the Women Tell All reunion special, which aired Monday night, she also spoke about the pressure she is facing to pick a black man.

— Rachel Lindsay named ABC’s first black ‘Bachelorette’ —

“That is a very common question that I get from black people,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t want to go into this process with any preconceived notions or any pressures to do something for somebody else. I hate to sound selfish, but it’s my process.”

“It’s my journey in finding love. And whether that person is black, white, red, whatever — it’s my journey. I’m not choosing a man for America, I’m choosing a man for me,” she added.

She went on to insist that she was not going to let public pressure sway her decision.

“I know there are going to be people who criticize what I do no matter what, but I’m just trying to not get caught up in it,” she said. “I feel like it was meant to be and that outweighs any fear or pressure that I have in being the first African-American Bachelorette.”

Source:: The Grio

