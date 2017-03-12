LAPD Wants to Meet With Chris Brown

Thanks to his reportedly out of control behavior, the LAPD would like to meet with Chris Brown for a sit-down interview.

According to officials, they have received numerous complaints concerning the singer and his home. Neighbors have called about various things including reckless driving, drugs, noise as well as assaults.

“Chris is a chronic problem who takes up a tremendous amount of our resources,” a police source explained when discussing them wanting to interview him.

This comes close on the heels of reports that Brown in in a “downward spiral” caused by both his drug use and his anger issues.

— Karrueche tells judge Chris Brown restraining order is life or death —

He, of course, denies that there are any problems. “I am not hurting out here. Trust me,” he said on Instagram. “Y’all gotta stop with this angry shit. I’m tired of reading about some shit as soon as I got something poppin’. As soon as I want to promote a tour, party, fucking album, anything, y’all bring up something.”

Neighbors are not the only ones beefing with Breezy these days. Just last Thursday Brown had a court date with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran who is seeking a permanent restraining order against him because she claims to be in fear for her life.

Up next for Christ is headlining The Party Tour, with big name guests like 50 Cent, O.T. Genasis, Kap G and French Montana.

Source:: The Grio

