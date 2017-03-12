SportsCenter brilliantly pays tribute to ‘A Different World’

On Friday Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, the duo that hosts the first hour of ESPN’s SportsCenter began their show with their own version of A Different World’s intro. Of course you do remember, but just in case you don’t, the show was a spinoff of the Cosby Show.

The video looked great with cameos from all the hottest names at ESPN. They had Hannah Storm, Cari Champion, Kevin Neghandi, Kevin Scott and Elle Duncan. And as if that wasn’t fun enough they brought in Dawnn Lewis’ Jaleessa and Sinbad’s Coach Walter for good measure. There was more too. Darryl M. Bell (Ron) and Glynn Turman (Colonel Taylor) also made appearances.

Hill shared the video on her Facebook page and Smith shared it on Twitter with the ever famous “mic drop” icon on Friday.

— ‘A Different World’ is coming to Netflix, despite Bill Cosby controversy —

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

