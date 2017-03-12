Teen asks dad to take pictures of her arrest for Facebook

Josephine Garczynski, an 18-year-old Sheboygan, Wisconsin resident was arrested and charged along with her 27-year-old boyfriend for attempting to set up a weed dealer so that they could rob him.

The alleged crime happened after the girl chatted the victim up on Facebook, asking him to meet to “hang out.”

This was not a harmless robbery either. As soon as the dealer jumped into the car with Garczynski, her boyfriend got into the back and held a gun to the victim’s head and told him to hand over his wallet and cell phone.

Police were able to track the duo down once they identified Garczynski through Facebook where she went by the alias Josephine King.

— Two journalists gunned down in Dominican Republic during Facebook Live stream —

She was picked up at her father’s home and admitted that she set up the meeting in order to rob the dealer of his pot.

“She stated her intent was to take [the victim’s] stuff,” according to the criminal complaint. “She said she was trying to set him up and said she had $250 that she wanted to buy weed from him … However, Josephine stated her intent was not to pay, but rather to steal the marijuana and ultimately sell it to make money.”

She was placed under arrest at the scene. She asked if she could put on a bra before she was taken to the station and when an officer took her to the bathroom to change she began to sing a song called “Free Josephine.”

Next, she asked her dad to take some pictures of her in handcuffs being led away so that she could later post them to Facebook.

If convicted for felony armed robbery her and her boyfriend could face up to 40 years in prison.

Source:: The Grio

