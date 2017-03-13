Chicago girl spends birthday feeding the homeless

Instead of a birthday party, one 6-year-old in Chicago wanted to spend her day feeding the homeless.

According to her mother, Artesha Crews, little Armani Crews had been saying for a “few months” that she wanted to feed the homeless instead of having a party, but her parents thought “she was joking.”

“I said, ‘OK, we’ll make some sandwiches,’ to which Armani said, ‘No. I want the same thing we’d have at my birthday party,’” her mother recalled to ABC News.

The little girl, who turned six on March 5, wasn’t deterred in the least when her father, Antoine, said that it would mean she wouldn’t get a birthday present that year. So, her parents spent $300 on chicken, fish, spaghetti, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, cake, cookies, fruit and water to deliver to homeless people in the neighborhood.

Armani mentioned the project at church, and the congregation quickly got behind the idea, donating other items to create care packages that included a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, hand sanitizer and a snack.

In all, the family was able to feed more than 125 people at the ‘birthday party.’

“It was nice to be nice,” Armani said.

The family already plans to return to the park to do another community meal “within the next couple of weeks.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

