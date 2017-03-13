Diddy, Bad Boy family honor Notorious B.I.G. during Brooklyn Nets game

On Sunday night, Diddy and the Brooklyn Nets honored Notorious B.I.G. during the Nets’ game against the New York Knicks.

They dubbed the game #BiggieNight and pointed to remembering Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy on the anniversary of his death 20 years ago.

Before the game started, Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, thanked the crowd for honoring her son and also admitted that it was the first professional basketball game she had ever been to.

Additionally, Diddy and Biggie’s family and friends came together at halftime to retire Biggie’s #72 jersey.

Check out pictures and video from the event below!

@Diddy honors B.I.G. on #NetsBiggieNight. #WeMissYouBIG‬

A post shared by REVOLT TV (@revolttv) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

When it’s #NetsBiggieNight and you get to see @diddy and @faithevans and @LilKim!!! And @icecube!!! #RIPBIG #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/WkHHmiX0E4

— Kyla Woods (@KylaWoodsTV) March 12, 2017

.@diddy saluting BIG on #netsbiggienight with 10 seconds of noise and a permanent banner hanging from the rafters at barclays #wemissyouBIG pic.twitter.com/hSPlYWvBBr

— billboard hip-hop (@billboardhiphop) March 12, 2017

The new banner that will permanently hang at Barclays Center in honor of Notorious B.I.G. #NetsBiggieNight #Nets #BrooklynGrit pic.twitter.com/9t1moE2lj5

— Mark Suleymanov (@TheMARKOut1) March 12, 2017

