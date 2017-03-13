Disney is not playing any games with their live-action flicks, Beauty and the Beast hits theaters this week, an all-Asian cast Mulan has been set in motion, and Aladdin has finally been greenlit.

Also, a few weeks ago, Donald Glover and James Earl Jones were cast in the live-action version of The Lion King (YASSSS, Y’all must not understand how legendary it is to have the original Mufasa return!) It looks like the film studio is finally on the right track when it comes to diversity and giving non-white actors the opportunities that they deserve.

Last week, a casting call went out for the lead roles for Aladdin. The film’s director Guy Ritchie (Was there no person of color or a woman to direct the movie?) sent out a casting call in search of the film’s two main characters, Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. Ritchie wants an acting duo between the ages of 18-25 years old, who MUST be able to sing and hopefully have an ounce of rhythm.

Most importantly, the casting notice calls for Middle Eastern actors, THANK GOD. Aladdin and Jasmine live in the fictional country of Agrabah, which Disney modeled after Iraq, so it would have been extremely wretched to watch white people act like they could bask and thrive in the Middle Eastern sun. We all know the film industry loves to stick anyone anywhere. Honestly, we adore Harry Potter actress Emma Watson, but she’s English, and Belle is French! Check out the casting call for yourself below!

Alright kids, if you know someone who fits this, you better share this with them. Submit asap. Good luck my babies pic.twitter.com/PLP37ritcV

— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) March 9, 2017

In a recent interview with Collider, Aladdin producer Dan Lin discussed why it is important for him to make sure that Aladdin is truly a diverse film. He said, “I’m very fortunate working in Hollywood; I am diverse. So when I came in to make the movie, I wanted to make a diverse version of the movie. Luckily for me, [director] Guy Ritchie has the same vision, and Disney has the same vision, so we’re not here to make Prince of Persia. We want to make a movie that’s authentic to that world.”

LMAO Did y’all peep the Prince of Persia shade?!

We truly hope that both Guy Ritchie and Dan Lin stay true to their word, or a ton of people are going to be rightfully pissed. Disney or not, it’s insanely tiresome to continually see the same faces on our film and TV screens again and again.

Still, the real question is, who are they gonna cast for Genie?!

