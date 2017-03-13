Tyra Banks To Replace Nick Cannon As America’s Got Talent Host

Tyra Banks will replace Nick Cannon as host of hit U.S. show America’s Got Talent.

Cannon announced he was quitting the show last month (Feb17) after producers attempted to censor his stand-up comedy routine, during which he poked fun at them.

Banks, who co-created hit show America’s Next Top Model and returned for the talent programme’s most recent finale last week will join AGT judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel when the new season starts later this year.

Tyra tweeted the big news on Sunday, writing: “Surprise! TyTy is the new host of #AGT… Can’t wait 2work w/new fam (family) @OfficialMelB @howiemandel @heidiklum & @SimonCowell.”

