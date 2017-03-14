Killer Mike honored by Georgia senate

You might know that Killer Mike is one of the most politically active MC’s of all time but did you know he was honored this week by the Georgia state Senate?

He was recognized for his role in shoring up Atlanta’s infrastructure and last year there was a new water drill named after him with the never to be forgotten moniker Driller Mike. That led to him becoming more involved in the fight for clean water.

In front of senate he said, “Our children deserve decent housing.

— Killer Mike has a message for white liberals afraid of Trump —

“Gentrification should not make children poor. Our school systems deserve more attention. Our teachers deserve more money. Our firemen deserve more money. And our policemen deserve more than new guns. They deserve to have enough cops on the street to be involved in the community.”

He went on, “The charge that I give all of us in this hall today is to make sure that Georgia remains an equitable place not only for water, but for education, for workers’ rights, for where we’re living. It should be as fair for a rural white man in Georgia who’s trying to live by the land, as it is for a kid on the Westside of Atlanta, trying to survive the concrete.”

Source:: The Grio

