Nike Leads The Way In Body And Religious Diversity

Interestingly enough, these two new skews are contentious in their own right, yet very necessary for the culture of being comfortable.

It is pretty wild that we are still reporting about the first of something in 2017, and quite frankly it shows how young we are as a society. Nonetheless, the athletic brand Nike is carving out its own voice and position in the overall high fashion industry when it comes to producing athleisure clothing for women.

Recently, Nike just launched a new plus size line for women who wear sizes 1X to 3X. In their spring campaign, plus size model Grace Victory sports a pair of blue ankle cropped tights with a black sport bra. The new line boasts a range of different styles and colors which is exciting since the main argument is that there aren’t that many options out there for “full size” women.

Although Nike has been relatively slow in embracing the whole “cozy” girl cum athleisure state of mind, the brand’s loyalty and recognition remains tight, as they aim to get a piece of lucrative athleisure industry, which is expected to grow by $50 billion by 2020, according to reports by Morgan Stanley.

Nike’s women’s fitness category has even expanded into making headscarves, proving that it is not just an athletic marketing company. Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim American to win an olympic gold medal in fencing, could have perhaps inspired their forthcoming line of headscarves. Months later, Amna Alhaddad posted her excitement about the release of Nike’s Pro Hijab to her Instagram account, opening up about her journey as a muslim cross fit athlete. She says, “ as a former athlete who competed in Hijab, in the past, the big brands didn’t see the need or market for it as it was not “popular” and it was unheard of to see women train, exercise and compete in hijab.”

It would be selfish to say that Ibtihaj Muhammad ‘s and Amna Alhadadd’s unique athletic identities did not give rise to the release of Nike’s line of lightweight and breathable Pro Hijabs. Nonetheless, seizing the opportunity to help move the culture forward should be any retailer’s end goal. It is only a matter of time when athletic eveningwear gowns will hit the retail shelves. However, for now, we’ll take athletic hijabs and magical tights for full size women.

The post Nike Leads The Way In Body And Religious Diversity appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

