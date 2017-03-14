SXSW 2017 Must See Urban Music Artists

From Iman Omari to Valerie June, don’t miss these must-see emerging hip-hop and soul acts at SXSW.

Since the late 80’s Austin, Texas has become an annual pilgrimage for artists, music fans and industry tastemakers to attend the South by Southwest festival (SXSW); a week-long celebration of film, interactive media, and music. With endless options of showcases we’ve rounded up some up and coming artists to watch. Didn’t make it this year? No worries add them to your playlist and turn up.

Iman Omari

If you like: Anderson Paak, BJ The Chicago Kid, The Internet

The self-taught musician is delivering the bubbly sound of the New West to the world. As a self-proclaimed hip-hop head, he has produced tracks for Kendrick Lamar, Pac Div, Cam Meekins, Mac Miller, Over Doz, Sabi and Ty Dolla $ign.

Catch him: March 14, 2017 | 8:30 PM at Mazda Studio at Empire Control Room

NONAME

If you like: MC Lyte, Common, Sza

Chicago-bred wordsmith Fatima Warner is well on her way to being a household name. You’ve probably heard her voice on collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Saba and Mick Jenkins or maybe it was her guest appearance on Saturday night live. Needless to say, the girls got some bars.

Catch her: March 14, 2017 | 7:00PM at Maggie Mae’s Rooftop

AMIR OBE

If you like: Kanye West, Kid Cudi

Amir Obé is an emerging rapper from Detroit now residing in Brooklyn who started his music career in 2009 as Phreshy Duzit. He eventually reinvented his style and changed his name to Amir Obè. The OVO crew affiliate Obè rose to fame by releasing the mixtapes, Detrooklyn, Happening in the Grey Area and Won’t Find Love in the Hills.

Catch him: March 16, 2017 | Antone’s

Valerie June

If you like: Alabama Shakes, Carole King, Leon Bridges

From performing for the Obamas to major festival showcases across the country, Memphis singer Valerie June is an unconventional new voice. June’s music could be described as a mashup of blues, folk, and gospel but that would be an understatement, she’s created a new genre of music.

Catch her: March 15, 10:30 p.m. at Cooper’s BBQ

070 SHAKE

If you like: Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd

Hailing from New Jersey, 070 Shake is making quite a name for herself at just 19 years old. Her gritty baritone crossover sound has led to collaborations with breakout artist Lil Yachty and New York’s own F-A-B-O-L-O-U-S.

Catch her: MAR 16, 2017 |Antone’s

