Teen’s mother allegedly encouraged her suicide on Facebook Live

A Florida girl filmed herself for hours before committing suicide, and hundreds of people watched the whole thing go down via Facebook Live. Now, a recent probe into the events has found that not only did the girl’s mother watch the suicide but she also encouraged her to kill herself and hurled insults, according to the Tamba Bay Times.

According to the probe by the Florida Department of Children and Families, Gina Caze, the mother of 14-year-old Naika Venant, viewed the death live on Facebook in January and commented with insults and encouragements for Venant to kill herself.

Under an account named Gina Alexis, Caze allegedly wrote, “#ADHD games played u sad little DCF custody jit that’s why u where u at for this dumb s— n more u keep crying wolf u dead u will get buried life goes on after a jit that doesn’t listen to there parents trying to be grown seeking boys and girls attention instead of her books.”

This directly contradicted a press conference that Caze gave after her daughter’s death in which she tearfully blamed the foster care system for what happened to her daughter.

The report stated that Venant had been in and out of foster care from 2009 to 2017 and showed that Caze had given up custody of her daughter in April of 2016.

Venant had spoken with foster care staff about her fears that she would age out of the system as well as her sadness that her mother did not want her.

An attorney for Caze called the report’s allegations “absolutely false” and claimed that Caze wrote the comment after her daughter died because she thought the stream was fake.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

