Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend Anderson East appeared onstage together during a Louisiana concert on Sunday night.

Fans cheered as the country lovers teamed up for a rendition of the song Stay With Me. The two flirtatiously performed the classic 1971 The Faces track, even sharing a kiss during the duet.

The Bossier City concert marked one of several stops on 33-year-old Lambert’s Highway Vagabond Tour.

Lambert and East went public with their romance in January, 2016 and have since performed alongside one another on several occasions. Last February, Lambert joined the Tennessee-based hitmaker for a Valentine’s Day performance. The Grammy winner also sang a cover of My Girl with the 28-year-old during a Los Angeles show in April.

Earlier this year, East performed the civil rights anthem Woke Up This Morning (With My Mind Stayed on Freedom) during his girlfriend’s tour preview show.

Source:: WENN – Blog

