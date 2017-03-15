Basic loungewear on a whole other level of cozy.

What is commonly known as “sweatpants” are becoming so passe in a culture of velour tracksuits, bodysuits and loungewear worn with heels and a full face beat. Gone are the days of wearing your favorite college sweatpants to the movies, we’d never thought we’d live through the return of the Juicy Couture tracksuit trend. Basics according to Instagram fashion is all about embracing cotton spanex and making basics cool again. The “sweatsuit” is a garment to perspire in anymore. Instead, these young designers have taken the classics and made them more revealing and intriguing. Check out our top favorite Instagram stores for basics.

The Matte Brand

The LA based brand owned and directed by Briana Wilson build the brand a few years ago and now the not so basic basics clothing are addictive to any girl wanted the perfect mirror selfie.

The online site is easy to navigate and just recently, The Matte Brand launched a new app specifically designed to experience the content in an elevated tech environment. The brand makes wearing

stretch cotton a law.









Laina Rauma

If you didn’t think tailoring could go this far in body con dresses and underwear think about. With over 172K followers and counting, this young designer is capturing the cool, calm and collective females

who exude power through risqué outfits.









Fashion Nova

With much of their e-commerce and social content consisting of the more than 60 percent user generated content, the brand’s identity has pretty much evolved on its own.

The online store had experienced much success due to its efforts in making basics sexy and cheap, and almost like a uniform.







The post Trend Report: Top Favorite Instagram Pages For Basics appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

