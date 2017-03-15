Hollywood lives for a good reboot, and this time it looks like they are ready to revive The Matrix.

Normally, we wouldn’t be that excited, especially since the Wachowski siblings who wrote and directed the original trilogy aren’t involved yet. However, Warner Brothers wants Michael B. Jordan to star in the film, so that got our attention real quick!

From The Wire to his upcoming role in Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan has carved out a place for himself as a Hollywood leading man. At only 30 years old, that’s still pretty rare for a young Black actor, especially because his predecessors like Denzel Washington and Idris Elba have been a bit older once they finally go their due. Though The Matrix reboot is in super early stages of development (there isn’t even a script yet), Warner Brothers wants to do what Disney has done with the Star Wars franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that the studio wants to create a series of Matrix universe movies that will explore the life of young Morpheus or other original characters. We’re just hoping that they get the Wachowski siblings on board or at the very least get their blessing before anything is finalized. Without that, this project could go left real fast.

Does that mean that Keanu Reeves will be out for good? Not necessarily. Recently while promoting John Wick: Chapter 2, Reeves said that he would be open to doing another Matrix film, BUT only if the Wachowskis were involved. He told Yahoo! Movies, “They would have to write it and direct it. And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?” As of right now, it looks like Keanu will be sitting this one out. However, in the movie business anything can change in a flash.

We’re just hype about Michael B(ae) Jordan having his chance to shine. The original Matrix trilogy raked it in at the box office to a tune of $1.6 billion dollars. If Jordan’s Matrix can even do half of that, he’ll on an entirely new level in Hollywood.

Now we just have to wait and see if this actually happens. Are y’all here for a reboot of The Matrix, or should Hollywood leave this one alone?

The post We Didn’t Ask For A ‘Matrix’ Reboot, But We’ll Take It If Michael B. Jordan Stars appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

