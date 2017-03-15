Rihanna is coming for that EGOT y’all, and nobody is about to stand in her way.

At only 29-years old, Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty has proven that she is way more than just a pop princess and a stunning face. The Barbadian native has used her musical talents to propel her forward in other aspects of pop culture and entertainment. Her collaborations with Puma have flown off the shelves, and RiRi has also showcased her acting chops in films and TV shows like AMC’s Bates Motel, Home, and the forthcoming all-female reboot of Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s 8. Still, with this latest news out of Hollywood, it appears that Rihanna is trying to add an Oscar to her extensive list of awards. We say, get everything they said you couldn’t have sis!

Variety has just reported that Rihanna will be taking over the leading female role opposite Adam Driver in the musical drama, Annette. The role was originally supposed to go to Rooney Mara, but the actress had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts. Hollywood is not playing about being more diverse and we say, FINALLY. La La Land was all the rage this past awards season (though thank God it did not win Best Picture). Annette is the tragic story of a widowed stand-up comic. When his opera singer wife dies, he must take care of their 2-year-old daughter alone. He soon discovers that the infant has a surprising gift. We know that Driver will be playing the comic, but we just care about Rihanna’s voice and all of her fashions.

French film director Leos Carax is on board to direct the film which means that hopefully, Annette will have way more flair than La La Land did. Filming is slated to begin in the spring which will likely give the movie a 2018 release date. Sadly, we don’t know too much more about Rihanna’s role in the film at the moment, but we do know that it’s huge. We’ll be sure to keep y’all updated once we get more deets.

Will y’all head to the theater to see Annette, or are you La La Landed out?

