$24K worth of marijuana found in cooler donated to Goodwill

Over the weekend, employees at a Goodwill store in Washington were surprised when the opened the lid of a cooler that had been donated to their location and discovered bags filled with $24,000 worth of marijuana.

“This cooler was donated over the weekend to the Goodwill. Employees surprised when they opened the lid. Police were called,” the Monroe Police Department tweeted on Tuesday, along with an image of the cooler with the bags inside.

The cooler contained about 3.75 pounds of marijuana, which investigators said was worth around $24,000.

Goodwill is looking over its surveillance video to see if they can determine who dropped off the cooler, according to investigators.

Source:: The Grio

