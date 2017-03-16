50 Cent’s beef with private shot on ‘Power’ was ‘just for show’

Back in August of last year, 50 Cent kicked up a big fuss about that full front shot of him on Power.

At the time, he launched into a rant against Courtney Kemp, the showrunner, claiming that he had not given his consent for the shots and that watching the show had “traumatized” his aunt. Kemp responded with a screenshot of her producer credit to apparently remind him who was boss.

But now, in an interview with Refinery29, Kemp is saying that the whole thing was done just to create more drama and buzz around the show:

It’s all bulls—! 50 and I are extremely close, so all that social media drama? It’s just for the show. People truly believed that he did not know his d— was going to be on camera. I couldn’t believe it! Do you know how long we had to prepare for that shot? Of course he knew. The whole thing just gave us so much more buzz and helped me realize how we can use social media to our advantage. 50 Cent is a brilliant marketer.

In the same interview, Kemp talked being a woman in Hollywood and choosing between family and career, saying women “can’t have it all.”

“What I’m about to say won’t be popular, but it’s true: If being a television showrunner is the job you want, and you are a woman, I would not suggest you have children,” Kemp said. “The reality is that you just can not do both well. There’s this idea that you can have it all, but in my opinion, you can’t — not if you’re a perfectionist.”

Source:: The Grio

