Pregnant Texas woman killed by train while having photos taken

A 19-year-old pregnant Texas woman was hit and killed by a train while she was posing on the tracks taking pictures in the hopes of launching her modeling career.

Fredzania Thompson was posing on the train tracks on Friday when a BNSF Railway train came toward her. She stepped out of the way of that train but was apparently unaware that a Union Pacific train was coming from the opposite direction and was stuck and killed by that train.

Thompson, who would have turned 20 on Monday, had put her education at Blinn College in Bryan on hold because she wanted to become a model, according to her mother, Hakamie Stevenson.

“That’s definitely what she wanted to do,” Stevenson told The Eagle. “It’s what she had started to do the day she was deceased.”

Thompson had also just recently told fiancé Earl Chatman that she was pregnant. This would be Chatman’s second child, as he is already the father of a 7-year-old son.

“She said, ‘You’re going to be a dad again,’” Chatman, 25, recalled.

The funeral service for Thompson will be held on Saturday, and a GoFundMe page has been set up for her.

Source:: The Grio

