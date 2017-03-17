On December 4, 1969, 21-year old Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton was murdered in cold blood by the Chicago Police Department while his pregnant girlfriend lay sleeping next to him.

In Los Angeles five days later, the Black Panthers and the Los Angeles department’s newly formed SWAT team engaged in a 4-hour armed standoff, where the LAPD Chief of Police was given the OK, by the Department of Defense to attack the Panthers with a grenade launcher. This is only a small facet of the history of the tension between the Panters and police departments across this country.

Many of know the general history of the Black Panthers. The group was formed in 1966 in Oakland, California by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale. In the midst of the non-violent Civil Rights Movement, the group was looking for another way to resist racial oppression and police brutality. In the midst of this, they also worked within their communities, providing free breakfast to children and medical clinics to those in need. However, there is still much that we don’t know about the legacy of the Black Panthers.

With their new film The Stand Off, Netflix has decided to tackle the armed stand-off which occurred on December 9, 1969. By the time the stand-off ended with The Black Panthers surrendering, four Panthers and four police officers were injured. Though six Panthers were arrested and tried for crimes like conspiracy to murder police officers, they were all acquitted. It was determined that they were simply defending themselves. (OBVIOUSLY.)

In a rare move for documentary films these days, The Stand Off promises to get the perspectives of both the Panthers and the LAPD. The film should be extremely powerful especially because the residual effects of this event which occurred nearly fifty years ago are still being felt by residents of Los Angeles.

The Stand Off will be directed by Justin Lin, who is known for his work on the Fast & Furious films. There is no word yet on a release date for the movie, but we will be sure to let you know when we know more. Will you be watching?

