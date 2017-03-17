Eddie Murphy hints at ‘Coming to America’ sequel?

Eddie Murphy is reportedly writing a sequel to Coming to America, but he’s still in the early stages, according to TMZ.

But the rumor mill really got swirling when a tweet appeared on Murphy’s account with a picture of Vanessa Bell Calloway in character and the message, “Coming to America sequel?”

The account and the tweet have both been deleted since the tweet surfaced, but not before everyone got excited about it, including Calloway herself, who is clearly ready to come back. The actress told TMZ that while she’s not aware of any sequel happening, she would totally sign on if she got the call.

According to TMZ, the tweet was premature, and Murphy does not tweet but leaves that to his social media team. There was a plan to release information about the upcoming sequel, but it’s still in such early stages that Murphy is tinkering with the plot itself still, let alone who of the original cast would be coming back. So, it’s unlikely we’ll get any details anytime soon.

Still, the prospect of a Coming to America sequel has us excited!

