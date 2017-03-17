Tyrese goes on tirade against women and ‘manufactured’ beauty

Recently, Tyrese hopped on Instagram with a lengthy tirade about women, railing against women who change their looks with “manufactured beauty.”

“This all started over dinner listening to a group of women tear down what they proudly called #Aints***Men and said men are all stupid and will sleep with and marry damn near anything? Huh?” he began his tirade before he jumped into his message.

“I just feel the need to send a message to all of these ‘type’ of ladies all races of ladies who just think Dudes are just STUPID??……. WE KNOW the difference in real hair and fake clips on’s we know eye lash extensions, we know fake hard titties pointing in 4 directions with your ribs showing in the middle? Why so much separation? We knw when you got little chicken legs and it leads to an oversized #fake a** you guys are really starting to go TOO FAR with manufactured beauty – fake lips, skinny nose barely can even breathe through your own nostrils – Sitting across from you and you couldn’t even HIDE your wave tracks?? Come on.”

He then went on to knock the idea that men will sleep with anyone while putting down women who turn to purchased beauty:

IM NOT trying to be mean I’m just sending a message that US REAL MEN SEE THE BULLS*** and IF He decide to rock with you it’s just cause they wanna get one off no one will EVER take you serious like that or really make that move………. Cause you look like a manufactured clown – Some of you have convinced yourself that it’s OK cause of how many dude be trying to get at you……. Please let me explain…. You got your temp fix and you will continue to ‘attract’ men who ONLY want a temporary fix.

Then, Tyrese turned his attention to women who don’t make changes to themselves, saying, “Shout to #TeamNatural #TeamSquats and #TeamTakeMeAsIAM – #TeamMatureEnoughToConsiderHarshTruths because you’re single doesn’t mean you’re lonely – know this… Hoes, sluts, tramps are never without a man… You’re single cause YOU have standard and know your actual value- I had to rip out a chapter from my New York Times best selling book #MANOLOGY to let y’all know us as MEN are much more aware and smarter than some of you think…… If your beauty has been purchased that’s fine…. own it, enjoy it….. Just know that us REAL ones out here see the REAL….”

Source:: The Grio

