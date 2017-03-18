Fox host says Secret Service should ‘kill’ Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow

On Thursday, during a Fox News’ The Five segment, host Kimberly Guilfoyle suggested that the Secret Service should kill Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow after Snoop recently made a music video in which he points a gun at a clown version of President Donald Trump.

During the segment, Greg Gutfeld noted that “it was an actual threat” and asked Guilfoyle how the Secret Service should respond to the “Lavender” music video.

“Kill them?” Guilfoyle replied. “Kill them.”

“I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then,” she added.

The music video in question was for a remixed version of “Lavender” and included a scene in which Snoop Dogg points a fake gun at a clown dressed as Donald Trump, though the gun produced a “bang” banner instead of bullets.

In response to the music video, Trump himself tweeted, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Bow Wow came to Snoop’s defense, tweeting, “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk a** up talking sh*t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us,” though that tweet was later deleted.

Source:: The Grio

