Lady Gaga Wishes Tragic Alexander McQueen A Happy Birthday

Lady Gaga has paid tribute to late fashion designer Alexander Mcqueen on what would have been his 48th birthday.

The Poker Face hitmaker developed a special bond with the Scottish style guru in the months leading up to his 2010 death, and she took to Twitter on Friday to share a special birthday wish for McQueen, whose close friends and family called him by his first name, Lee.

“Happy Birthday Lee,” Gaga wrote. “There will never be another like you. I’ll cherish your passion & creativity 4ever. Unique doesn’t begin to describe u (sic).”

Her former stylist Nicola Formichetti also had the tragic fashion icon on his mind, and took to Instagram to reminisce about some of the costumes he had previously created for Gaga, which had been inspired by McQueen’s work.

“Happy Bday Lee #alexandermcqueen…,” Nicola posted. “heres some @ladygaga looks we did… thank u for your insipirarion . We miss you so badLee… LONG LIVE MCQUEEN (sic)”.

McQueen committed suicide at his London home in February, 2010, aged 40.

