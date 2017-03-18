Michelle Obama gives ‘MasterChef Junior’ contestant a recipe for life

During Thursday’s episode of “MasterChef Junior,” which featured former First Lady Michelle Obama, Justise Mayberry won the cooking challenge with her pan-seared shrimp with vegetables from the White House garden.

In addition to winning the challenge, Justise also won a sit-down with Obama at the Kids’ State Dinner in July, where, in an unaired conversation posted Thursday by Fox, she asked the former first lady if she had any advice to share with young chefs.

“There is nothing more important that you can do for yourself than to get an education. Doing your best not just in the kitchen, but you’ve got to be your best in the classroom. I want you all to keep pushing and preparing yourself for college and doing well,” Obama told her.

Check out the heart-warming clip below!

— Lobbyists want to reverse Michelle Obama’s healthy school lunch program —

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

