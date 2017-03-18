Why would you want to devote all your time and attention to one man when you can date three?

In his critically acclaimed 1986 joint, She’s Gotta Have It, Spike Lee asks this very question. Set in Brooklyn, New York (of course), the film follows twenty-something Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns), whose juggling three very different men. As their relationships grow, each man wants her to commit, but Ms. Nola is too busy cherishing her freedom. A revolutionary topic in many ways for a Black film to explore in the 1980’s, Spike Lee is ready to do it all over again with Netflix for a 21st-century audience. This time the amazingly talented DeWanda Wise will be stepping into Nola Darling’s shoes.

Though Wise has had smaller roles in films and television series for the past decade, she first came to our attention as the self-assured up-and-coming journalist Rochelle, in Tahir Jetter’s 2016 film, How To Tell You’re A Douchebag. Wise’s brilliant performance catapulted the film into the spotlight at the Sundance Film Festival. It stood out as a true romantic comedy depicting Black millennials.

Since then, Wise hasn’t slowed down. She’s currently starring as Clara, an enslaved woman living on a South Carolina rice plantation on WGN America’s powerful antebellum set series Underground. This coming week, she will also be lighting up the screen in Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood’s new mini-series Shots Fired. In Shots Fired, Wise stars as Shameeka Campbell, a heartbroken mother whose son was killed by the police.

Still, even with these sensational roles and opportunities, it will be her starring role in the 10-episode series She’s Gotta Have It that will make Wise one to watch. Though there is no word yet on the release date for the series, we do know that filming has wrapped and that post-production is well underway. (Spike Lee is also looking for original music to score the series.) With that being said, though the original film has some great texture and themes, we hope the alarming sexual assault component is nowhere to be found in the forthcoming series. If the horrors of sexual violence are explored, we hope it’s handled with a bit more care. Along with Wise, Cleo Anthony will play Greer Childs, Anthony Ramos is Mars Blackmon, Lyriq Bent will star as Jamie Overstreet, Margot Bingham is Clorinda Bradford, and Sydney Morton will play Sheryl Overstreet.

Are you excited about this new Spike Lee joint?

