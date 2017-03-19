Drake Releases Long-awaited More Life Playlist Project

Drake has released his long-awaited playlist More Life.

The Canadian rapper unveiled his latest project, officially titled A Playlist by October Firm, on his OVO radio show on Beats 1 on Saturday.

The playlist was made available on all streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify, and features cameos from Kanye West, MC Giggs, Jorja Smith, Skepta, Sampha and Young Thug on some of the 22 tracks.

The previously released track Fake Love also appears on the project, however Two Birds, One Stone and Sneakin’, featuring Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, don’t appear on the playlist.

Drake said of the project, “It’s not an album but it is a body of work I’m creating, just to bridge the gap between my major releases, to keep people excited”.

Originally announced in October last year, the Hotline Bling hitmaker said More Life would be released at the end of February, however following months of delays and speculation, Drake finally revealed the official release date earlier this month.

More Life references the Toronto native’s family, as a photo of the rapper’s father adorns the cover of the playlist.

Earlier this year Drake’s close collaborator and producer Nineteen85 said in an interview with Billboard the playlist was Drake’s chance to introduce new music to his fans.

“More Life is interesting because this is (Drake) right on the peak of his biggest project yet (with 2016 album Views), doing his biggest tour and still having so many good ideas that he just wants to put out without making it a big ordeal,” he explained.

“That’s why he’s trying to call it a playlist because he has a bunch of people in a space, hanging out… He’s so aware of what everybody else is doing musically that he likes to introduce new music and new artists to the rest of the world.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

