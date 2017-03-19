Dylan Penn And Katie Cassidy Latest Nude Photo Hack Victims

Dylan Penn and Katie Cassidy are the latest stars to have private nude photos leaked on the website Celeb Jihad.

The website, which describes itself as showcasing “explosive celebrity gossip from Islamic extremists” posted what it is calling a sex tape of Dylan Penn, 25, the model and actress daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright on Friday.

The five-minute video includes two pieces of footage depicting a woman engaged in a solo sex act but does not reveal her face until a brief shot towards the end of the video which seems to show that it is indeed Dylan. The site also includes photos of Dylan topless and totally nude.

Katie Cassidy also found herself the victim of an illegal hack on Friday when the site posted a series of pictures of the Arrow star engaged in a different sex act, both solo and with another person who is not seen. Additional explicit photos of Katie were also leaked on the site.

The leak comes at a sad time for Katie because her father David, a former 70s pop idol also famous for starring in the TV series The Partridge Family, revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with dementia, aged only 66. Unfortunately, he and his daughter are estranged, as he also revealed to People magazine last month.

“I wasn’t her father,” David admitted. “I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. I’ve never had a relationship with her. She has a completely different life.”

David insists that he’s “proud of her” though, even from afar. “She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now, like 30.”

The same day David shared his thoughts about Katie, his daughter posted a cryptic quote on Instagram: “God sometimes takes us into troubled waters not to drown us, but to cleanse us.”

Other celebrities who have recently had nude photos or videos hacked include actresses Rhona Mitra, Amanda Seyfried and Mischa Barton. Neither Dylan nor Katie has yet responded to the leaks.

Source:: WENN – Blog

