EMT killed by her stolen ambulance, family speaks out

Days after his EMT mother was run down and killed by her own stolen ambulance, Yadira Arroyo’s son is speaking out.

Jose Montes, 24, has urged his family, friends and the city to pull together in the wake of this tragedy.

“I know there’s a lot of sadness going on today, but I know my mother wouldn’t have wanted people to be sad. She would rather, if you can … learn from this.

“Learn to hold your family closer every day, because life is short,” said Montes, his voice growing thick. “So if you feel sad, don’t be sad — be humbled. Because I know my mother is in a better place than any of us right now.”

Arroyo’s son is not the only one speaking out about her death and the loss.

“Yari was the matriarch of the stationhouse,” stated Lt. George Lampson before he broke down at a Friday ceremony for Arroyo at her Bronx station. “She will live on in the lives she saved.”

The tragic incident began on Thursday night when Arroyo, 44 and her partner Monique Williams, 31 were responding to a call as usual. They were alerted to a man riding on their back bumper by a passerby.

Arroyo then pulled over and the two women exited the ambulance. That is when Jose Gonzalez hopped into the driver’s seat and drove away. Unfortunately, Arroyo was struck by the vehicle. Williams also struggled with the man.

During the struggle she could be heard screaming “How could you do that to my f—–g partner?”

Gonzalez continued to drive the ambulance until it got stuck in a snowbank. He was then apprehended.

