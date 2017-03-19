Kaepernick convinces Turkish Airlines to donate aid to Somalia

Colin Kaepernick has been able to convince Turkish Airlines to help him donate food and water to Somalia.

Turkish Airlines is the online airline that flies from the United States to Somalia, and they have agreed to donate an airplane to help with Kaepernick’s relief efforts.

“There’s an impending famine because of drought, politics, inaction of (non-government organizations) and lack of media attention,” Kaepernick said in a please on Wednesday. “People are dying in Somalia right now that need our help.”

Turkish Airlines has responded to celebrities tweeting #TurkishAirlinesHelpSomalia pic.twitter.com/isuu160PHf

Now with the plane lined up, the next step is getting supplies, for which Kaepernick is teaming up with Ben Stiller‘s Stiller Foundation to set up a GoFundMe page called Love Army for Somalia.

We ❤Somalia. We got the call for this meaningful flight. @jeromejarre @redhourben @ELJuanpazurita #TurkishAirlinesHelpSomalia

