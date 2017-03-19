North Carolina middle school students chant ‘KKK’ in viral video

The Wake Country, North Carolina, school system is dealing with another controversy, this time over Leesville Road Middle School students caught on video chanting “KKK” and making racially derogatory remarks.

In the video, the students can be heard chanting that “If you’re in America, we don’t accept” blacks, Jews, Arabs or Hispanics.

“Go back to the fields of Alabama,” one student says. “Go back to the factories in Mississippi. You don’t deserve freedom.”

After an initial uproar over the video, Leesville Road Principal Cindy Kremer left a voice message for parents to update them on what steps were being taken to address the situation.

“Here at Leesville Road Middle School, the expectation is that we adhere to high standards for all students,” Kremer said. “This video violates those standards, and its messages will not be condoned in our school.”

According to the News & Observer, the school was made aware of the video on Wednesday, and “appropriate disciplinary action” was taken against the students after an investigation was completed. In the meantime, school officials are discussing what can be done to prevent future incidents.

“It’s disturbing,” Lisa Luten, a Wake County Schools spokeswoman, told the site. “It’s concerning, and it’s something we’re having conversations about, whether a larger action needs to be taken.”

Source:: The Grio

