Child Star Rico Rodriguez’s Father Dies

Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez is mourning the death of his father.

Roy Rodriguez, who owned a tire service company in Brazos County, Texas, passed away on 12 March.

Details about the father-of-four’s death have yet to be released, but his youngest son took to Instagram on Sunday to share the heartbreaking tragedy with fans.

“This has been the toughest week of my life,” Rico, 18, began as he posted a photo of father and son enjoying some milkshakes.

“My Dad was the most kind-hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out.”

“I’m gonna miss your hugs. I’m gonna miss your advice. I’m gonna miss your smile, and I’m gonna miss your laugh,” he continued. “I know you’re looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I’ll love you forever – Your youngest.”

Rico’s TV mom Sofia Vergara reposted his message on her social media accounts and sent a tweet back in support.

“I love you,” she wrote, adding a heart and rose emoji.

