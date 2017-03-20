Kendrick Lamar Covers T Magazine… And Looks Amazing

The rapper talks freestyle fashion.

The Compton rapper gets candid with T Magazine’s latest issue featuring American greats, ironically all from California, and his style has never been so fresh. Kendrick is known for easy outfits, all-black outfits consisting of no name hoodies, leather boots and basic tee shirts. To say the least, his personal style is neutral as understandably his brand is based on his lyricism. In this new profile, Kendrick is looks fashionable and not like some dude that’s riding the bus. I mean, we are talking about the same rapper who basically wore an all black Dickie’s mechanic outfit to his 2016 Grammy performance. Still, he was a showstopper, as he bellowed his lyrics, ” We Gon Be Alright,” which actually became one of the official songs to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

In the T Magazine profile, the artist speaks about his responsibilities as an artist and his family.

“Been thinking about my little brothers. One little brother, he bigger than me, he’s 22. Another brother, he just turned 11. Family.” Lamar paused, picked it up again. “I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork. ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore,” he said. “We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.” via T Magazine

It’s no wonder he has no time to think about what he should be wearing for whatever appearance he has to make for the sake of his music. It works for him though because Kendrick doesn’t have to try too hard. He’s a rapper, not a fashionist-o. More men need to take hints from Kendrick.

