Kim Kardashian Had A Bad Feeling About Paris Trip Before Robbery

Kim Kardashian had an eerie premonition “something bad” was going to happen before she even arrived in Paris, France, last year, when she fell victim to armed robbers.

The reality TV star was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in October as armed men stormed her private hotel suite in the French capital and made off with millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry and electronics.

French authorities have since charged 10 suspects with crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, and weapons possession, and Kim met with a French judge in New York in February to give her testimony as part of the case.

Now details from her official account have been obtained by French newspaper Le Monde, revealing Kim was hesitant about the Paris Fashion Week trip from the very beginning.

“For two weeks before we left, we were already afraid we might be victims of a terrorist attack if we left the country, and not only by going to Paris,” she allegedly told the judge. “When (sister) Kourtney had a passport problem, I thought to myself that something bad was going to happen. I had this foreboding. I want to tell you this because it was such a strong feeling – every night in Paris I said a prayer of thanks that nothing had happened to us.”

Kim also recalled receiving “strange” text messages from Michael Madar and his brother Gary, both chauffeurs who had worked for her and husband Kanye West on a previous trip to Paris, before she arrived in the city, this time offering to drive her for free. Gary Madar was among those charged in connection to the robbery, while Michael, who denied any involvement, was allowed to walk free after police questioning.

The mother-of-two then focused on her night of terror on 3 October, admitting her first thought at seeing the first two intruders was that they were terrorists.

“I saw two guys in police uniform come in with the concierge,” she reportedly testified. “They were aggressive… I thought they were terrorists who had come to kidnap me.”

In her statement, Kim, whose bodyguard Pascal Duvier had been out that night looking after her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, also made it clear she had no interest in returning to Paris anytime soon.

“I have a feeling that it’s not the right place for me, I mean Paris,” she said. “It’s not a place for me on the emotional plane.”

Fans will get to hear Kim’s side of the story in the next episode of her family show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs on Sunday night.

As she counted down to the broadcast, the 36-year-old took to Twitter to acknowledge her loved ones for all of their support during the trying time.

“Tonight’s episode is going to be very tough for me,” she shared. “However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. I have always shared so much and I’m not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life-changing experiences for me. I would never wish this experience upon anyone,but have learned some valuable lessons and feel so blessed to be safe home w (with) my babies and husband.

“To my friends, family, and loved ones I can’t thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most,” she added. “To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

