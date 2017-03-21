Chris Evans Cast As Israeli Spy Agent In Real-life Rescue Drama

Captain America star Chris Evans is set to tackle a real-life drama about the Israeli mission to save Ethiopian Jews from Sudan in 1981.

Homeland writer/producer Gideon Raff will direct the film, titled Red Sea Diving Resort, which will detail the years-long effort by authorities at spy agency Mossad to rescue thousands of people trapped in Sudan in the late 1970s and early 1980s and transport them to Israel.

Evans has been cast as Mossad agent Ari Kidron, who is placed in charge of assembling the team on the ground in Sudan after Israel’s then-Prime Minister Menachem Begin issued the order in 1977.

The Girl on the Train actress Haley Bennett is also in talks to join the project, according to Variety.com.

Source:: WENN – Blog

