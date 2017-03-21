Leann Rimes has congratulated DJs The Chainsmokers for tying her U.S. chart record.

The duo’s chart-topping hit Closer spent 32 consecutive weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, before it slipped to 13 in this week’s countdown.

LeAnn also spent 32 weeks in the top flight throughout 1998 with her hit ballad How Do I Live.

To mark the two hits’ tied record, Rimes shared a video online of her performing a live acoustic version of How Do I Live, which segued into Closer.

“Hey guys, congratulations,” she said in the video. “I’ve held this (record) for 20 years and I’m really proud of you guys and happy for you, so enjoy.”

