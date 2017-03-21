Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ to become animated film

Mariah Carey’s classic Christmas song, “All I Want for Christmas,” is becoming an animated film.

The hit, which was recorded in 1994, has quickly become a classic, and it was turned into a children’s book in 2015. The book, which has Carey as the writer and illustrations by Colleen Madden, follows the story of a young girl who wants a puppy for Christmas.

To that end, a trailer for the new Christmas movie shows Carey on the couch with a dog just like the one in the book.

“I don’t want a lot for Christmas,” she says in the trailer, quoting the lyrics to the song. “There’s just one thing I need.”

While there isn’t a set release date for All I Want for Christmas Is You, a press release states that it will be out on Blu-ray, DVD, digital HD, and on-demand “this holiday season.”

Source:: The Grio

