Mel B Makes Split Official By Filing Divorce Papers

Former Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has filed papers to end her nine-year marriage.

The singer and TV personality is divorcing Stephen Belafonte, her husband of almost 10 years, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, the couple separated at the end of December.

Mel B wed Belafonte in June, 2007. They share one daughter, six-year-old Madison.

The Wannabe singer is asking for joint custody and she also wants the court to terminate any spousal support to Belafonte.

This is the star’s second failed marriage – she and her first husband Jimmy Gulzar split in 2000.

Mel B and her two husbands clashed at the end of last year, prompting Gulzar to accuse his ex and Belafonte of preventing him from seeing Phoenix, his teenage daughter from his marriage to the Spice Girls star.

He revealed in an interview with The Sun he considered suicide after his former wife made his life a living hell in Los Angeles, while her current husband “threatened” him at a school.

He said, “Mel’s a narcissist. She’s always tried to put a huge wall between my child and I. But I stood there like a rock to be there for my child. I just think she finds herself more important than her kids.”

The former Spice Girls backing dancer revealed he is a legal U.S. resident and he was speaking out because he was worried about his daughter as she nears adulthood.

“My biggest worry now is when the fame stops, what then?” Gulzar added. “I’m happy when Mel has steady work like (TV show) America’s Got Talent because when she’s steady it is good for Phoenix.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

