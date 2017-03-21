With three new songs all hitting the Billboard Hot 100 list, Nicki Minaj has just passed Aretha Franklin as the female artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Minaj debuted three songs: “No Frauds,” with Drake and Lil Wayne (No. 14), “Regret in Your Tears” (No. 61) and “Changed It,” with Lil Wayne (No. 71). With all three hitting the Billboard Hot 100, that brings her total to 76 songs on the list. The Queen of Soul had 73.

All three of Minaj’s new songs were released on March 10.

Taylor Swift is third on the list with 70 and Rihanna is fourth with 58 songs. Franklin had held the top spot for some 40 years.

Somewhere, Aretha is looking at this article like:

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

