Keyshia Cole joins cast of ‘Love & Hip-Hop’

Keyshia Cole has officially joined the cast of Love & Hip-Hop, according to a report from theJasmineBrand.com.

She had originally said that she would not be joining the show because of the public reaction, with insiders telling theJasmineBrand, “After the public found out about Keyshia joining the show, she didn’t like the response. She got cold feet and was having second thoughts.”

However, it looks like the deal has now been finalized, and she will reportedly begin filming within the next week. Reportedly, she is already hanging out with her fellow cast mates in preparation.

Cole’s ex-husband, former NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson, will also reportedly join her on the cast.

What do you think, Grio fam? Are you excited to see Keyshia Cole join the cast?

Source:: The Grio

