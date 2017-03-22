Naturi Naughton announces she’s pregnant with first child

Naturi Naughton has announced that she is expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend, Ben.

The Power actress shared the exciting news with People magazine, along with a gorgeous pregnancy photoshoot spread.

“It’s such a blessing,” Naughton said, “I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general. Everything seems so much more purposeful.”

The New Jersey native said she found out that she was pregnant while in the middle of shooting her hit STARZ show in Brooklyn. Her fellow cast and crew, she says, immediately became protective of her and the baby.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Chamber Group)

“They’ve been really good at keeping it on the low, but they’re also super excited,” she says. “Omari [Hardwick], who plays my husband, we have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’ Everyone’s been really supportive.”

While it’s not clear how many months she’s into the pregnancy, judging from pictures the actress is pretty far along. Naughton said she managed to hide the baby pump thanks to clever maternity wear.

“I had maternity jeans they ordered for me, and I do a lot of tops that are peplum-style. I was amazed at how un-pregnant I could look.”

The actress is also eating healthier now that she’s eating for two–but there’s just one weakness.

“I love kale, I love strawberries and pineapples, but I’m not proud of this … I’ve been eating Cup Noodles. I really want salty, spicy things, and Cup Noodles has been really awesome. I haven’t had one since college!”

Source:: The Grio

