Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Unite For First Joint Album

Country supercouple Tim Mcgraw and Faith Hill are heading into the studio to record their first full album together.

The husband and wife team is known for its frequent collaborations, including the recent Keep Your Eyes on Me track from Tim’s film The Shack, but now the singers are set to treat fans to a whole project of duets, with Speak To A Girl, the first single from the forthcoming album, premiering on Thursday.

They will perform it live for the first time at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Las Vegas on 2 April, before embarking on their joint Soul2Soul tour, which begins in New Orleans, Louisiana on 7 April.

A release date for the new album has yet to be announced.

The news emerges just weeks after Tim and Faith stunned the country industry by dumping their respective labels Big Machine and Warner Music, and each signing new record deals with Sony Music.

The duets album will be Faith’s first project of new material since 2005’s Fireflies, while Tim’s last release was Damn Country Music in 2015.

The couple wed in 1996.

Source:: WENN – Blog

