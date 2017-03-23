Jean-Michel Jarre To Perform Spectacular At The Dead Sea

Jean-Michel Jarre is heading back to the Middle East for another open-air spectacular at one of the world’s most famous sites.

The electro-pop pioneer rang in the new century at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and now he’s set to stage a show at the Dead Sea in Israel.

A four-time Guinness World Record holder for the largest concerts ever performed, the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador is hoping his latest megagig, on 6 April, will raise awareness about environmental issues facing the Dead Sea and other natural wonders of the world.

“The choice of an artist of this caliber, with such a flawless worldwide reputation in giving some of the world’s most spectacular concert-events, to create and to hold a one-off concert here in Israel, at the Dead Sea, to raise mass public awareness, is unprecedented and exciting,” Dov Litvinoff, head of the Tamar Regional Council where the Dead Sea is located, says in a statement obtained by WENN.

“The fact that such (an) artist recognizes the importance and expresses a sincere concern for the dire situation of the Dead Sea by coming here to help promote this issue internationally is extremely appreciated… This empowering act of support is crucial and may very well help us save this national and international asset, one of the world’s natural wonders – the Dead Sea.”

Jarre’s Millennium Concert at the Pyramids was enjoyed by an audience of 800,000 people, while 2.5 million turned out for his Concert for Tolerance at the Eiffel Tower in his native Paris, France in 1990, and 3.5 million joined Jarre for a gig in Moscow, Russia in 1997.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

