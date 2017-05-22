Brandy fuels pregnancy rumor with social media post

Rumors were swirling that Brandy could be expecting her second child with new boyfriend Sir The Baptist after the singer posted an obscure post on Instagram.

On Monday, Brandy caused fans to speculate that she’s pregnant after she posted a picture of herself with what appears to be a baby bump and a caption that reads, “Dear God, I can finally see you in me. Continue to use me so that I may continue to know the joy of being used by you. I promise to cut back on my clap backs. #wink❤️ I love you.”

After posting the picture, Brandy’s former Moesha co-star, Countess Vaughn commented with a congratulations per a screen grab from theJasmineBRAND.com: “Congrats on the baby I’m soooooo happy for you and I love you.” In addition to the social media posts, some fans have also pointed out the singer’s fashion choices on stage as of late, which have typically been big and flowy dresses.

The pregnancy talk comes after Brandy also made headlines for apparently throwing shade at her ex-fiancé Ryan Press and his new girlfriend, Selita Ebanks. Though Brandy and Press have never spoken publicly on why they broke things off back in 2014, on Saturday Brandy posted a video clip of herself during a recent concert in which she seems to give a little insight in a few song lyrics.

“Stole from me, lied to me, cheated on me, turned on me, then you rebound…broke b*tch. I’m not even mad, I’m not even mad about it,” she sings in the clip.

The singer captioned the video writing, “How Brave can you be #Brannie ? Tell the fuckin truth and it will continue to set you free.”

But if fans are hoping to celebrate Brandy’s apparent bundle of joy, it looks like they’ll be waiting a long time. Her teenage daughter took to Snapchat to shut down the rumors.

“My mother is not pregnant. I’m not gonna have any more siblings. I like being an only child. Thank you lord,” wrote 14-year-old Sy’rai. “She just ate chocolate cake and pancakes everyday. I was there.”

