Drake Racks Up His 11th Win At 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Rapper Drake is racking up the wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards after adding Top Male Artist to his early haul of prizes.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker earned 10 accolades in the lead up to Sunday night’s ceremony, and shortly after the televised show began, he picked up his 11th gong.

Drake beat Justin Bieber, Future, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd to claim the title, and during his acceptance speech, he gave a shout out to his fellow Canadian nominees, and then dedicated the prize to his team and his fans.

He told the Las Vegas crowd, “I promise you, any artist, we’re nobody without any of the people that keep up with us, put up with us, and stay up with us, so thank you very much, I appreciate you.”

Drake was tied with The Chainsmokers with 22 nominations for the annual awards, and the dance stars were also celebrating early after scoring a trio of pre-show honors, including Top Collaboration for their Halsey track Closer, which they received at the start of the prizegiving.

Nicki Minaj kicked off the night’s festivities with a medley of her hits, starting with her Remy Ma diss track No Frauds with Lil Wayne, followed by a segment of her David Guetta collaboration Light My Body Up. Jason Derulo joined the star for their new tune Swalla, before wrapping up the set with Regret In Your Tears.

Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello also debuted her new solo single in a fiery performance of Crying in the Club for the first time on TV.

Ludacris is presenting the show with actress/singer Vanessa Hudgens.

Source:: WENN – Blog

