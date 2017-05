Keke Palmer has just debuted a brand new look.

It looks like Palmer has taken a page out of Amber Rose’s book, with a short buzz cut, though hers is dark red.

She looks amazing in the new look, though admittedly, the major change will take a little getting used to. Check out pictures of the new look below!

Source:: The Grio

